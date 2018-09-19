Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (IPCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Infinity Property and Casualty worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPCC. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Infinity Property and Casualty during the second quarter worth $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Infinity Property and Casualty during the second quarter worth $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Infinity Property and Casualty during the first quarter worth $210,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Infinity Property and Casualty during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Infinity Property and Casualty during the first quarter worth $312,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinity Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinity Property and Casualty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th.

Shares of IPCC opened at $142.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Infinity Property and Casualty Company Profile

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal auto insurance products in the United States. The company offers nonstandard, commercial, and classic collector auto insurance products. It also provides reinsurance products and services. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers.

