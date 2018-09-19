Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 14,941.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,226,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after buying an additional 691,079 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,611,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 3,352.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 350,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $4,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.51.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Gray Television had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $250.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.11 million. analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, July 16th. Noble Financial set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

