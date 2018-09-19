Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.80 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 583.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,633.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 43.0% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

