Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.93.
A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.80 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.
Shares of GPK traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $16.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 47.62%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 583.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,633.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 43.0% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.