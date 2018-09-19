Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Invests $2.61 Million in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (AUTL) Stock

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 97,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $132,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $258,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $402,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

AUTL stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $33.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

