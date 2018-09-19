GoPro Inc (GPRO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 82.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPRO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 80.1% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 54,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in GoPro by 14.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in GoPro by 113.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price target on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $31,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,288.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. GoPro Inc has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

