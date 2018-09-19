Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PBYI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -0.21. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $136.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 146.27% and a negative return on equity of 367.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $651,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,179,061 shares in the company, valued at $217,311,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $95,380.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 307.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 271.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 50.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.