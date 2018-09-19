Gogo (GOGO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOGO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gogo from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gogo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Gogo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.44. The company has a market cap of $434.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.39. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. equities analysts predict that Gogo will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 132,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

