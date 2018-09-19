Goals Soccer Centres (GOAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Goals Soccer Centres (LON:GOAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Goals Soccer Centres to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 100 ($1.30) in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Goals Soccer Centres stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Monday. Goals Soccer Centres has a twelve month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

Goals Soccer Centres plc operates outdoor soccer centers. It operates 46 centers in the United Kingdom; and 2 in Los Angeles, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in East Kilbride, the United Kingdom.

