GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) Stake Lessened by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its position in GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170,284 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in GNC were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GNC by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GNC by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GNC in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of GNC by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of GNC by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get GNC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNC opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. GNC Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.70 million. GNC had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 57.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. analysts expect that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

GNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GNC in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GNC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GNC in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC).

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.