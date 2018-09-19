GMS Inc (GMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on GMS from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on GMS in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get GMS alerts:

In other news, Director J David Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,139.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,389.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,211 shares of company stock worth $302,199. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GMS by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in GMS by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GMS by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GMS by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 117,964 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in GMS by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,616. The firm has a market cap of $970.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. GMS has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $39.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $778.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.61 million. GMS had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.