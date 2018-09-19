Glu Mobile (GLUU) & Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Critical Comparison

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: TYPE) and Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Monotype Imaging pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Glu Mobile does not pay a dividend. Monotype Imaging pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monotype Imaging has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Glu Mobile and Monotype Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glu Mobile 0 2 3 0 2.60 Monotype Imaging 1 0 1 0 2.00

Glu Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $6.30, indicating a potential downside of 17.00%. Monotype Imaging has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.82%. Given Monotype Imaging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monotype Imaging is more favorable than Glu Mobile.

Risk and Volatility

Glu Mobile has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monotype Imaging has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Glu Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Monotype Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Glu Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Monotype Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Glu Mobile and Monotype Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glu Mobile -18.88% -26.30% -14.68% Monotype Imaging 5.19% 8.88% 5.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glu Mobile and Monotype Imaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glu Mobile $286.83 million 3.75 -$97.57 million ($0.51) -14.88 Monotype Imaging $235.79 million 3.59 $11.56 million $0.53 37.92

Monotype Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glu Mobile. Glu Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monotype Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monotype Imaging beats Glu Mobile on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp. The company also creates games based on third-party licensed brands, such as Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay and Kim Kardashian; and Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Racing Rivals. It markets, sells, and distributes its games primarily through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sorrent, Inc. and changed its name to Glu Mobile Inc. in May 2005. Glu Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 14,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

