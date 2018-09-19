Global X Management Co LLC Reduces Position in Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO)

Global X Management Co LLC lowered its position in Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,368,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190,545 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC owned 1.39% of Tahoe Resources worth $21,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tahoe Resources by 54.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tahoe Resources by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 151,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tahoe Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 257,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Tahoe Resources by 56.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tahoe Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

TAHO opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Tahoe Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $839.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Tahoe Resources had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $127.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Tahoe Resources Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAHO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tahoe Resources from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Beacon Securities cut Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tahoe Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tahoe Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Tahoe Resources Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

