Global X Management Co LLC Invests $18.29 Million in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Stock

Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 475,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,294,000. Global X Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Yum China as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $200,754,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Yum China by 79.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Yum China by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Yum China by 11.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 40,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $1,623,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.30 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

YUMC stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $173,234.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

