Global X Management Co LLC Has $29.29 Million Holdings in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Global X Management Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 346,354 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $29,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Twitter from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.75 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.77.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $311,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $30,366,591.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,838,600 shares in the company, valued at $81,836,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,141,654 shares of company stock worth $158,388,186 over the last three months. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $710.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

