Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 21,347 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,347 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.12% of Baxter International worth $46,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 62.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 716,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after buying an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,191,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,816,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,742,000 after buying an additional 188,105 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 88.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 56,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 27,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $2,000,883.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,495.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,371 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $77.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.