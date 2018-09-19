Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $48.11 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $48,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,825,271.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,141,000 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

