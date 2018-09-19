Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $50,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,056,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,240,000 after buying an additional 1,547,617 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10,460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 844,584 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,014,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,422,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $128.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

In other news, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $523,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,512 shares of company stock worth $1,031,932. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $135.53. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

