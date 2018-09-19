Gladius Token (GLA) Price Tops $0.0754

Gladius Token (CURRENCY:GLA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Gladius Token has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Gladius Token token can now be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00001173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Gladius Token has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $2,116.00 worth of Gladius Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00268350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00151225 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.22 or 0.06339546 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008248 BTC.

About Gladius Token

Gladius Token launched on October 29th, 2017. Gladius Token’s total supply is 17,162,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,458,976 tokens. Gladius Token’s official website is gladius.io . Gladius Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gladiusio . Gladius Token’s official Twitter account is @gladiusio

Gladius Token Token Trading

Gladius Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gladius Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gladius Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gladius Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

