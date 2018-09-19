Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 174,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $3,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $217,228,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,141,000 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

