Gildan Activewear (GIL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE GIL opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $764.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,927,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,932,000 after purchasing an additional 260,186 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,632,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,055,000 after purchasing an additional 115,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,069,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,278,000 after purchasing an additional 228,918 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,345,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

