GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) CEO Purchases $209,201.33 in Stock

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) CEO Cheng-Ming Huang purchased 69,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $209,201.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cheng-Ming Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GigaMedia alerts:

On Thursday, August 16th, Cheng-Ming Huang purchased 50,000 shares of GigaMedia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Cheng-Ming Huang purchased 60,000 shares of GigaMedia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $173,400.00.

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. GigaMedia Limited has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.42% of GigaMedia worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut GigaMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.