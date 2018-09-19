GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,620 Shares of Flowserve Corp (FLS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $174,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $216,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of FLS opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $56.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.89 million. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

