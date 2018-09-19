GeyserCoin Market Capitalization Tops $4,003.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 33.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $4,003.00 and $8,527.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 599,334 coins and its circulating supply is 46,864 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

