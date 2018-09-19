Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 35.8% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 25.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $1,547,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 494,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 88,392 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total value of $50,145.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,438.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $84.71 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

