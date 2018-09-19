General Mills Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 42,062 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,340 call options.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. General Mills has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, Director Heidi Miller sold 13,204 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $604,347.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maria Sastre bought 1,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,018 shares of company stock worth $7,114,487. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of General Mills by 178.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 158.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.