General Dynamics Co. (GD) Position Raised by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 54.7% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 52.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $184.21 and a 12-month high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

In other General Dynamics news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.39.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

