Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 3,036 Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $11,657,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 350.56%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Alliance Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

