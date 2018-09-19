Gap Inc (GPS) Stake Lifted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. GAP comprises approximately 1.3% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GAP worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in GAP by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. acquired a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GPS. ValuEngine downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on GAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on GAP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.74.

Shares of GPS opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. GAP had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

