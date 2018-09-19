GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. Its Exploration & Production segment explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 51 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 748 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company's Refining & Marketing of Oil Products segment engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.