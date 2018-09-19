Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) shares traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.74. 750,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 736,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $221.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.66.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert S. Omenn sold 11,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,062.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert S. Omenn sold 19,370 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $116,607.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,497.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,370 shares of company stock worth $614,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 588,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 392,151 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.