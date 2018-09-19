Gabelli Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Gabelli boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a report released on Wednesday, September 12th. Gabelli analyst D. Witkowski now forecasts that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.25. Gabelli also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $134.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Shares of CASY opened at $127.76 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $90.42 and a 52-week high of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,231,000 after buying an additional 75,313 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,376,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,692,000 after buying an additional 174,842 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,277,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,268,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,046,000 after buying an additional 36,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,152,000 after buying an additional 198,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $191,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,319.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.