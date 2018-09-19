FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Clearwater Seafoods Inc (CLR) Issued By Cormark

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearwater Seafoods in a report issued on Thursday, September 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Clearwater Seafoods’ FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$148.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.40 million. Clearwater Seafoods had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.97%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clearwater Seafoods from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

CLR stock opened at C$6.00 on Monday. Clearwater Seafoods has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$10.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

In other news, Director Eduardo Santia Gonzalez-Lemmi sold 406,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.04, for a total value of C$2,047,560.48.

Clearwater Seafoods Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, masago, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

