Fulton Financial (FULT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FULT. ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Hovde Group set a $19.00 price target on Fulton Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulton Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.57.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.40 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $208.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,343,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,538,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

