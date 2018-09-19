FTD Companies (FTD) versus SinglePoint (SING) Critical Comparison

FTD Companies (OTCMKTS: SING) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

FTD Companies has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SinglePoint has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FTD Companies and SinglePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTD Companies -33.52% -9.48% -3.39% SinglePoint N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FTD Companies and SinglePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTD Companies 0 2 0 0 2.00 SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTD Companies presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 129.59%. Given FTD Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FTD Companies is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTD Companies and SinglePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTD Companies $1.08 billion 0.08 -$234.04 million $0.45 6.53 SinglePoint N/A N/A -$1.98 million N/A N/A

SinglePoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTD Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of FTD Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of FTD Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SinglePoint beats FTD Companies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies. It also markets and sells gift items, including gourmet-dipped berries and other sweets, personalized gifts, gift baskets, wine and champagne, jewelry, and spa products, as well as gourmet food products; and provides point-of-sale systems and related technology services to floral network members, including traditional retail florists, and other retail locations offering floral and related products. In addition, the company offers a suite of products and services to members of its floral network, such as services that enable its floral network members to send, receive, and deliver floral orders, as well as other companies; and fresh-cut flower arrangements, occasion-specific gifts and plants, bears, and chocolates. It offers its products under the FTD, Interflora, ProFlowers, Shari's Berries, Personal Creations, RedEnvelope, Flying Flowers, Roses.com, Gifts.com, ProPlants, Sincerely, Ink Cards, Postagram, BloomThat, and Mercury Man logo names, as well as through its Websites, related mobile sites and applications, and various telephone numbers. The company was formerly known as UNOL Intermediate, Inc. FTD Companies, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc. is a technology and acquisition company, which focuses on acquiring companies. The portfolio of companies of the firm includes payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. It operates through In-House Services and Referral Services segments. The company was founded by Gregory P. Lambrecht on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

