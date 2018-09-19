Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 97.71%. The business had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million.

Several research firms have commented on RESI. ValuEngine lowered Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE RESI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 637,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,872. Front Yard Residential has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 33.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 313,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 846.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 463,008 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 93.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,054 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,725,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

