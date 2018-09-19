Freyrchain (FREC) One Day Volume Tops $869,625.00

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Freyrchain has traded 57% higher against the U.S. dollar. Freyrchain has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $869,625.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freyrchain token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, HitBTC and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00267527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00150621 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.93 or 0.06637821 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Freyrchain Token Profile

Freyrchain’s launch date was February 26th, 2018. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Freyrchain’s official message board is medium.com/@freyrchain . The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain . Freyrchain’s official website is www.freyrchain.org

Buying and Selling Freyrchain

Freyrchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freyrchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freyrchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

