Fresnillo (FRES) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to top pick

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) to a top pick rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,300 ($16.93) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,200 ($15.63).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,620 ($21.10) to GBX 1,330 ($17.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fresnillo to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,460.74 ($19.03) to GBX 1,270 ($16.54) in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,330 ($17.32) to GBX 1,200 ($15.63) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.89) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,389.58 ($18.10).

FRES opened at GBX 801.60 ($10.44) on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 1,174 ($15.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,746 ($22.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

