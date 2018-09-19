Franklin Covey (FC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of FC stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.05 million, a PE ratio of -60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $50.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.78 million. equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2,018.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 164,456 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.