Fossil Group (FOSL) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.18. 1,791,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,324,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Fossil Group from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.60 and a beta of -0.10.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.65. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $576.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.95 million. analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 25,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $674,910.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 26,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $679,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,598 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 34,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,870 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

