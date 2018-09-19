Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Forum Energy Technologies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

FET opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,837,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,094,000 after acquiring an additional 254,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,626,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,488,000 after acquiring an additional 232,637 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,758,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,219,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,827,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 58,992 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.