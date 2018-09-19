Fortive Corp (FTV) Stake Boosted by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Fortive by 5,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Fortive to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Fortive news, insider William W. Pringle sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $512,101.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $34,927.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,291.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,572. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

