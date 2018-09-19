Forterra (FORT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $263.50

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 263.50 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 263.50 ($3.43), with a volume of 1133197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.48).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 357 ($4.65) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Numis Securities raised shares of Forterra to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.43) to GBX 350 ($4.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.56) target price (up previously from GBX 342 ($4.45)) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 358.57 ($4.67).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing solutions, as well as precast concrete flooring products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

