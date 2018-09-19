Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,200 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,202,000 after buying an additional 68,395 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 278.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,238,000 after buying an additional 135,278 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 16,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.86, for a total transaction of $893,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,358.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $312.35 per share, with a total value of $156,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,258 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $311.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $236.99 and a 52-week high of $312.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.