Forsta AP Fonden Sells 21,700 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,349,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,031 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 649.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after acquiring an additional 389,971 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $17,333,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,936,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,863,000 after acquiring an additional 221,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,896,000 after acquiring an additional 212,621 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Bank of America cut W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $64.91 and a 1-year high of $80.68.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

