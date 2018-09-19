Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,900 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,710 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, CEO Andrew M. Alexander sold 126,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $3,891,878.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,792,012.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Richter sold 102,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $3,158,656.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,147.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 83.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At June 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 190 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

