Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.15 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 1,309,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $30,846,943.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,101.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.45.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.