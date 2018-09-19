Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Major Shareholder Amadeus Capital Partners Ltd Sells 277,204 Shares of Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) major shareholder Amadeus Capital Partners Ltd sold 277,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $10,519,891.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amadeus Capital Partners Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 13th, Amadeus Capital Partners Ltd sold 399,812 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $15,044,925.56.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Amadeus Capital Partners Ltd sold 44,102 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,645,886.64.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.31) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Forescout Technologies by 67,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Forescout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

