Fmr LLC Raises Stake in YY Inc (YY)

Fmr LLC grew its position in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 883,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,670 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in YY were worth $88,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of YY by 290.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YY alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YY. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on YY from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on YY from $161.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.19.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.79. YY Inc has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $142.97.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.76 million. YY had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.99%. YY’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that YY Inc will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YY Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.