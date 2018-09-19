Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

Fmr LLC cut its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,205,497 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.37% of MAXIMUS worth $95,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $453,284,000 after purchasing an additional 445,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 8.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,181,000 after buying an additional 284,846 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 14.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,375,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,426,000 after buying an additional 174,578 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 54.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 979,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,849,000 after buying an additional 345,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 923,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,457,000 after buying an additional 197,808 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of MMS opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $597.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

MAXIMUS declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MAXIMUS news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $61,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $480,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.