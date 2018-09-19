Fmr LLC Acquires 735,340 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,340 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.62% of TechnipFMC worth $91,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.21%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTI. Citigroup lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

In other TechnipFMC news, EVP Bradley D. Beitler sold 20,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.